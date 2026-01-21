Jupiter and Saturn's wild polar storms are shaped by what's deep inside

Jupiter sports a central vortex surrounded by eight smaller ones—think of it as a stormy "circle of friends" spotted by NASA 's Juno since 2016. Saturn, on the other hand, rocks one massive hexagon-shaped vortex at its pole, seen up close by Cassini until 2017.

What's really going on beneath the clouds?

Turns out, Jupiter's lighter gasses and weaker internal layers may help keep its storms separate and distinct.

Saturn may have deeper layers and greater friction below the surface, which could let those storms merge into one big hexagonal swirl.

So next time you see those wild space pics, remember: it's not just weather—it's a peek into each planet's hidden insides!