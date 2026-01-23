Jupiter and Saturn's wild storms: MIT study explains the difference

MIT scientists have identified a possible explanation for why Jupiter and Saturn—two giant planets that look similar—have totally different storm patterns at their poles. The researchers suggest the differences may arise from conditions deep in their atmospheres.

One planet, 1 mega-storm; the other, a stormy crowd Saturn rocks a single huge hexagon-shaped vortex at its north pole, while Jupiter has a cluster of smaller cyclones circling its pole.

Both planets spin super fast (about 10-11 hours per rotation), but their polar weather couldn't be more different.

The secret is in the "softness" The study found that Jupiter's storms stay small because there's softer, lighter gas beneath them that keeps them from merging.

Saturn, on the other hand, has denser material below its storms—so they combine into one giant system.

As grad student Jiaru Shi put it, Saturn probably has more metal-rich stuff inside than Jupiter.