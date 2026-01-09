Jupiter will shine brightest all year this weekend

On January 10, Jupiter will be at its most brilliant, marking a special event for astronomy lovers. The gas giant will reach opposition, appearing larger and more luminous than usual. This astronomical phenomenon occurs when Earth comes directly between Jupiter and the Sun, providing ideal conditions for stargazers around the world. Experts say this will be the planet's most prominent appearance for 2026.

Viewing tips Jupiter's visibility and position in the night sky Jupiter will rise in the eastern sky shortly after sunset, appearing in the constellation Gemini. Observers are advised to look toward the eastern horizon for the best view. Throughout the night, Jupiter will climb higher, dominating the night sky alongside the Moon and Venus. With its brightness, the planet will be impossible to miss, even for casual skywatchers.

Astronomical alignment Understanding the astronomical phenomenon of opposition Opposition is a unique astronomical alignment when Earth passes between the Sun and another planet. During this time, planets appear bigger and brighter because they are closer to Earth. For Jupiter, this means it will shine as the third-brightest object in the night sky. Observers will notice its familiar orange and white bands more clearly than at other times of the year.