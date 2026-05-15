Justice Department seeks data on 100,000 EZ Lynk app users
Technology
The US Justice Department is asking Apple, Google, Amazon, and Walmart to hand over information on at least 100,000 users of the EZ Lynk Auto Agent app.
This is part of a lawsuit against EZ Lynk for allegedly selling gadgets that let cars bypass emissions rules, something the Justice Department says puts environmental protections and public health at risk.
EZ Lynk calls subpoenas overbroad
EZ Lynk says these subpoenas go way too far and could violate user privacy. They argue the government's request is broader than needed for the case.
Reports say Apple and Google might fight back in court. None of the tech giants have commented yet, but this whole situation highlights how tricky it can get when privacy rights clash with efforts to enforce environmental laws.