JWST maps early cosmic web, illuminating Milky Way formation

COSMOS-Web traces galaxies in filaments

Thanks to JWST's sharper vision, scientists spotted fine structures that older telescopes like Hubble couldn't see.

The COSMOS-Web survey stretches back to when the universe was about 1 billion years old to around 1 billion light-years away, showing how galaxies grew up inside these cosmic filaments.

Published in The Astrophysical Journal, this work is changing what we know about our universe's history, one detailed image at a time.