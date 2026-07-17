KAIST and Stanford robot dresses people in about 10 seconds
Researchers at KAIST and Stanford have built a robot that can dress you in about 10 seconds; pretty wild, right?
The secret is air-powered "vines" embedded in clothing, which slide garments onto your body even while you're moving.
Instead of shifting the whole piece, the vine advances at its tip, letting it handle tricky surfaces and even turn clothes inside out without fancy programming.
Study suggests broad dressing applications
This technology could make life easier for people who need help getting dressed, like people who are elderly or have disabilities, but it's also a game-changer for workers needing fast protective gear: think cleanrooms or emergency crews.
Inspired by the idea of an automatic raincoat, lead author Kim Nam Gyun and his team blended mechanical engineering with a focus on how we get dressed.
Their study hints this could totally reshape dressing systems in all sorts of settings.