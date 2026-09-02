KAIST and Yonsei University control Korean brain implant from Chicago

RAPIDO lets scientists run brain experiments remotely with almost no delay, just 109 milliseconds between sending a command and seeing a response.

The device can deliver drugs through a refillable cartridge or use light to influence behavior.

In tests with rats, RAPIDO gave precise doses of cocaine that changed their actions for weeks and used light to prevent them from developing a preference for the cocaine-associated compartment.

For now, it's just for research, not humans, but it could be huge for future brain studies.