KAIST and Yonsei University control Korean brain implant from Chicago
Scientists just pulled off something pretty wild: they managed to control a brain implant in South Korea, all the way from Chicago, using the internet.
Thanks to researchers at KAIST, Yonsei University, and their system called RAPIDO, this happened on Tuesday, September 01, 2026.
RAPIDO enables 109 ms brain experiments
RAPIDO lets scientists run brain experiments remotely with almost no delay, just 109 milliseconds between sending a command and seeing a response.
The device can deliver drugs through a refillable cartridge or use light to influence behavior.
In tests with rats, RAPIDO gave precise doses of cocaine that changed their actions for weeks and used light to prevent them from developing a preference for the cocaine-associated compartment.
For now, it's just for research, not humans, but it could be huge for future brain studies.