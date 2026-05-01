Karnataka launches India's 1st state-led space technology center in Bengaluru
Karnataka has launched the country's first state-led Center of Excellence for Space Technology in Bengaluru.
The center, kicked off by Minister Priyank Kharge, is all about turning space tech into real-world solutions and new business opportunities.
It's a team effort between the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society and SIA-India.
Karnataka center to apply space tech
This new hub will help train people, support startups, and boost research in space technology: think tackling issues like farming challenges, climate change, and national security with smarter tech.
The center has already teamed up with groups like Manipal Academy of Higher Education to push space tech into different industries.
As Kharge put it, this is about making Karnataka a leader in India's growing space economy while creating jobs that matter.