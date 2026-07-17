Karnataka seeks Salesforce partnership to bolster AI, services, startups
Technology
Karnataka is looking to team up with Salesforce to boost AI skills, modernize government services, and support startups.
State IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge recently met with top Salesforce officials to kick-start talks.
The goal? Make Karnataka's tech scene stronger and attract more global partners.
Tripura AI deployment prompts Karnataka interest
Salesforce recently partnered with Tripura to deploy AI-enabled citizen services this year, showing its impact in public sector innovation.
Now, Karnataka wants to bring similar upgrades, using AI for smarter governance and creating a friendlier environment for startups across the state.