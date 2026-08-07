Karnataka eyes AI partnership with Anthropic to boost governance, innovation
What's the story
Karnataka is looking to partner with global artificial intelligence (AI) leader Anthropic. The collaboration would focus on accelerating the use of AI in governance, higher education, healthcare, research, and the state's start-up ecosystem. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar held talks with an Anthropic delegation on Thursday to explore possible collaborations in these areas.
Strategic plan
First government-led AI university in India
The meeting comes just days after Karnataka announced plans to set up India's first government-led AI university and incubation center.
This is part of the state's strategy to attract global AI players while expanding its talent base and research ecosystem.
Shivakumar emphasized the state's vision of building a comprehensive AI ecosystem around the proposed university, large-scale skilling programs, and support for deep-tech start-ups.
Skill development
Claude certification under NIPUNA initiative
The talks also included the introduction of AI-focused certification programs such as Claude certification under the state's NIPUNA initiative. This is aimed at creating one of India's largest pools of AI-certified talent.
The delegation showed interest in supporting AI-driven research and skilling programs in higher education, further strengthening Karnataka's position as a leading hub for AI in India.
Information
AI in healthcare and life sciences
The discussions also covered the use of AI in healthcare and life sciences. This included scientific research in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The delegation expressed interest in supporting these initiatives, highlighting their potential to revolutionize these sectors through advanced technology.
Business integration
Enterprise AI adoption and data residency
Enterprise AI adoption was another key area of discussion, with an emphasis on data residency.
The state government reiterated its "Government First" policy and proposed opening government datasets securely to enable innovative public solutions.
This would ensure that sovereign government data is stored on servers within the state, furthering responsible use of AI technology in governance.
Potential projects
AI in tax collection and public service delivery
The meeting also explored the potential use of AI in tax collection and public service delivery.
These could be piloted as part of the state's efforts to leverage advanced technology for improving governance.
The discussions also included creating department-wise working groups to identify AI use cases across e-governance, the home department, and other government agencies.