Karnataka to use satellite tech for crop monitoring
What's the story
Karnataka is set to revolutionize its agricultural sector by using satellite technology for crop monitoring and yield estimation. The move comes especially as the state faces drought in many regions. The Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) has invited bids from companies, agencies, and start-ups to develop this innovative system. The project will be launched under the CM Raitha Chaitanya Karnataka Agritech Mission 2026.
Project details
Pilot project to span 2 crop seasons
The pilot project will span two crop seasons, Rabi 2026-27 and Kharif 2027-28.
It will cover two study areas of around 500 square kilometers each.
The first area includes Athani taluk in Belagavi district and Tikota in Vijayapura district, while the second comprises Devadurga and Sindhanur taluks in Raichur district as well as Kustagi in Koppal district.
Impact assessment
Crop losses in drought-affected regions
The state government has declared 226 of Karnataka's 240 taluks as drought-hit, with crop losses estimated at over ₹46,324 crore.
The proposed system will use satellite imagery, drone data, GIS weather information, and field observations to assess crop health every fortnight.
AI/ML models will be used to classify crops and detect possible pest/disease outbreaks while monitoring conditions.
Data sources
Project details and requirements
The KSRSAC will provide high-resolution optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite imagery, weather data, and available GIS datasets.
Drone-based imagery may be used when necessary, especially when cloud-free satellite images are unavailable during the Kharif season.
The project aims to develop validated models for estimating village-level crop yields using field observations, crop-cutting experiments (CCEs), satellite/drone imagery, weather data, and crop-growth parameters.
Growth potential
Potential for statewide expansion and future plans
The system is designed to be scalable for potential statewide expansion. However, wider rollout will depend on pilot performance, accuracy, approvals, and procurement procedures.
Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh said the state is looking into systems to track agricultural produce from farms to consumers.
"Unless we bring the advantage and benefits of AI to the rural parts of the country, we are not doing justice to our commitment that AI will be inclusive and equitable," she said at Moneycontrol Startup Conclave.