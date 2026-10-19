Karnataka to use satellite tech for crop monitoring

The pilot project will span two crop seasons, Rabi 2026-27 and Kharif 2027-28.

It will cover two study areas of around 500 square kilometers each.

The first area includes Athani taluk in Belagavi district and Tikota in Vijayapura district, while the second comprises Devadurga and Sindhanur taluks in Raichur district as well as Kustagi in Koppal district.