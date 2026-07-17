Kaspersky launches premium cyber protection using AI to combat fraud
Kaspersky just rolled out its Premium cyber protection, aiming to help you stay safe from the growing wave of online fraud and threats.
The service uses AI and machine learning to spot scams, protect your identity, check for data leaks, and keep your devices secure, whether you're on Windows, Mac, or your phone.
Features like real-time System Watcher and a built-in Password Manager make security feel a bit more effortless.
Kaspersky tools target AI-mimicked scams
This launch is a response to some pretty worrying numbers: over 56% of internet users worldwide were hit by fraud in the past year, and in India it's even higher at 61% who reported scams.
Kaspersky's AI-driven tools are designed to catch sneaky scams, including ones that use AI to mimic trusted contacts, before they slip past traditional defenses.