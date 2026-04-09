Kate Gilgan disputes AI authorship claims over 'Modern Love' essay
Technology
Author Kate Gilgan faced questions after her Modern Love essay in The New York Times (about her struggles with alcoholism and losing custody of her young son) was suspected of being AI-written due to its style.
The debate kicked off when Becky Tuch from The Lit Mag raised concerns about how the piece read.
Gilgan: AI helped edit, not write
Gilgan shared that she did use tools like ChatGPT to brainstorm and polish her ideas, but insists no actual AI-generated text made it into her final essay.
She compared using AI to having a typewriter, a thesaurus, and having her sponsor available on her phone, saying AI can help, but it can't replace a human editor.
The conversation has sparked fresh debates about where AI fits into creative writing.