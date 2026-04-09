Kate Gilgan disputes AI authorship claims over 'Modern Love' essay

Gilgan: AI helped edit, not write

Gilgan shared that she did use tools like ChatGPT to brainstorm and polish her ideas, but insists no actual AI-generated text made it into her final essay.

She compared using AI to having a typewriter, a thesaurus, and having her sponsor available on her phone, saying AI can help, but it can't replace a human editor.

The conversation has sparked fresh debates about where AI fits into creative writing.