Kerala establishes 2 AI Centers of Excellence with ₹20cr each

Kochi Bio-AI CoE, Thiruvananthapuram research center

The Bio-AI CoE in Kochi will tap into Kerala's biodiversity and Ayurvedic roots to drive AI breakthroughs: think smarter drug discovery, agri-tech tools, and genomics.

It plans to support 48 startups, create 600 jobs, train 1,200 bioinformatics pros, and help over 40,000 spice farmers increase their income.

Meanwhile, Digital University Kerala's center in Thiruvananthapuram will focus on hands-on AI research and industry collaborations from a dedicated facility.