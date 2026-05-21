Kerala establishes 2 AI Centers of Excellence with ₹20cr each
Kerala is setting up two fresh Artificial Intelligence Centers of Excellence (AI-CoEs) with ₹20 crore each from the India AI Mission.
Built in collaboration with the India AI Mission and the India Business Division (IBD) under MeitY, these centers aim to boost local talent, startups, and research in the state.
Kochi Bio-AI CoE, Thiruvananthapuram research center
The Bio-AI CoE in Kochi will tap into Kerala's biodiversity and Ayurvedic roots to drive AI breakthroughs: think smarter drug discovery, agri-tech tools, and genomics.
It plans to support 48 startups, create 600 jobs, train 1,200 bioinformatics pros, and help over 40,000 spice farmers increase their income.
Meanwhile, Digital University Kerala's center in Thiruvananthapuram will focus on hands-on AI research and industry collaborations from a dedicated facility.