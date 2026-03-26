Kerala Police book X over AI video targeting PM Modi

The cyber wing of the Kerala Police has filed a case against social media platform X and one of its handles, for sharing an AI-generated video. The clip allegedly depicted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Election Commission of India (ECI) in a "misleading and defamatory manner." The police said they were alerted to the content through official channels including the ECI.

Content evaluation Video could mislead public, affect free, fair elections: Police Upon verification, the police assessed that the AI-generated video could mislead the public, undermine constitutional bodies' credibility, and negatively affect free and fair elections. A case was registered against X account "Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)" and others at Thiruvananthapuram City's Cyber Crime Police Station late Wednesday night. An investigation has now been launched to determine culpability and take necessary legal action.

Preventive measures Legal notices served to X The Cyber Operations wing of Kerala Police has taken steps to prevent the further spread of this content. Legal notices were served to X under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and rules, seeking immediate removal of the material. As part of this process, a case was registered against the X account "Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)" and others involved at Thiruvananthapuram City's Cyber Crime Police Station.

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