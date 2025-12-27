Kerala rethinks organ donor checks after US rabies case

Dr. Noble Gracious, executive director of Kerala's main transplant body (K-SOTTO), says there may be a need to update safety protocols. He is calling for better risk tracking and funding to make ICU screenings more thorough. He believes these steps could make transplants safer for everyone involved.

How rare is this?

Rabies transmission through organ donation is extremely uncommon—this was only the fourth such case reported in the US since 1978.

While India already checks donors' medical and exposure history by law, routine rabies testing isn't standard anywhere because it's so rare.

Still, this incident has put extra focus on keeping recipients safe.