Keurig Mini coffee maker $50 for Prime Day on Amazon

Portable Keurig Mini brews 12 ounces

The Keurig Mini Coffee Maker is super portable (less than 4-inch wide), has a water reservoir that brews up to 12 ounces for a large cup, and a removable drip tray for travel mugs.

More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have snapped up this Keurig in the past month, noting its mobility as a big draw.

It comes in black, glamping green, or red rocks if you want something stylish on your counter.