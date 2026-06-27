Keurig Mini coffee maker $50 for Prime Day on Amazon
Technology
Heads up, coffee fans: the Keurig Mini Coffee Maker is just $50 for Prime Day on Amazon until Saturday night.
This compact machine fits almost anywhere and brews your coffee in under a minute, perfect for tight spaces or busy mornings.
Portable Keurig Mini brews 12 ounces
The Keurig Mini Coffee Maker is super portable (less than 4-inch wide), has a water reservoir that brews up to 12 ounces for a large cup, and a removable drip tray for travel mugs.
More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have snapped up this Keurig in the past month, noting its mobility as a big draw.
It comes in black, glamping green, or red rocks if you want something stylish on your counter.