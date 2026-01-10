This 10,000mAh power bank can be split like a KitKat

Design

A power bank with built-in cables

The Champ Stack 10K comes with a built-in USB-C charging cable on one half and a fold-out USB-C connector on the other. This design eliminates the need to carry extra cables, making it even more convenient for users. However, it's worth noting that when used as a single unit, the power output of this unique device is limited to 30W. When split into two halves, each side can deliver up to 20W of power.