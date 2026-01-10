This 10,000mAh power bank can be split like a KitKat
What's the story
Nimble, an accessory maker, has unveiled a revolutionary new power bank at CES 2026. The Champ Stack 10K is not your regular portable charger. It comes with a unique feature that lets you split it into two separate units for charging two devices simultaneously. Each half of this innovative device works as an independent 5,000mAh power bank, providing enough juice to fully charge a dead smartphone.
Design
A power bank with built-in cables
The Champ Stack 10K comes with a built-in USB-C charging cable on one half and a fold-out USB-C connector on the other. This design eliminates the need to carry extra cables, making it even more convenient for users. However, it's worth noting that when used as a single unit, the power output of this unique device is limited to 30W. When split into two halves, each side can deliver up to 20W of power.
User experience
A game-changer for frequent travelers
The Champ Stack 10K is a boon for those who often find themselves carrying multiple phones on long trips. It saves the hassle of having to juggle between different chargers and cables. The innovative power bank is expected to hit the market in spring 2026, with a price tag of around $80 (around ₹7,200).