Kohler's smart toilet camera analyzes your poop for health insights
Kohler just dropped Dekoda, a $599 smart toilet camera that analyzes your poop to give you insights on gut health, hydration, and possible health risks.
It attaches right to your toilet bowl and can even spot things like blood in your stool—pretty wild for a bathroom gadget.
This represents Kohler's latest venture into the growing world of smart health tech.
Dekoda runs on a rechargeable battery or USB, and uses fingerprint sensors so everyone in the house gets their own private results.
You'll need a yearly subscription ($70-$156) to keep the analysis going.
Kohler promises the camera only looks at what's in the bowl, with all data protected by end-to-end encryption.
Dekoda is up for pre-order now and starts shipping October 21, 2025—a sign that smart toilets are officially here.