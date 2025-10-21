Kohler's smart toilet camera analyzes your poop for health insights

The device runs on a rechargeable battery or USB

Dekoda runs on a rechargeable battery or USB, and uses fingerprint sensors so everyone in the house gets their own private results.

You'll need a yearly subscription ($70-$156) to keep the analysis going.

Kohler promises the camera only looks at what's in the bowl, with all data protected by end-to-end encryption.

Dekoda is up for pre-order now and starts shipping October 21, 2025—a sign that smart toilets are officially here.