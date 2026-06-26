Kunal Shah warns AI could threaten Indian freshers' task-based jobs
Technology
At a recent investor festival, CRED founder and newly-appointed WhatsApp global CEO Kunal Shah sounded the alarm about AI making things tough for freshers and junior employees in India.
He pointed out that task-based jobs, like the ones often outsourced here, are especially at risk of being automated by tools like ChatGPT.
Kunal Shah urges grads learn AI
Shah warned that new grads might struggle to land jobs as AI takes over basic tasks.
He encouraged young people to quickly pick up new AI skills and become experts, saying, "Everybody is on their own," so waiting for someone else to solve it isn't an option.
He also mentioned these challenges could get tougher by 2027 as AI keeps advancing.