Kyka app launching June 10 in Kozhikode fights food waste
Kyka, a new app launching June 10 in Kozhikode, Kerala, is on a mission to cut down on food waste.
Created by local entrepreneurs Muhammed Nihal V and Hiba Nourin KP (with support from Kozhikode Corporation), Kyka lets restaurants sell their leftover food at big discounts near closing time.
The idea? Save good food from the bin, help eateries earn extra, and give people affordable meal options, all at once.
Magic bags 60% to 80% off
With Kyka, you can grab Magic Bags, surprise packs of surplus food, from local spots for 60% to 80% off.
The app tells you which eatery your bag's from and how much you'll get, but the exact contents stay a mystery until pickup (no delivery yet).
After ordering, you'll get a notification when your bag's ready to collect from a designated spot.
If all goes well in Kozhikode over the next three months, Kyka hopes to roll out across Kerala soon.