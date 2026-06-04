Kyka app launching June 10 in Kozhikode fights food waste

Magic bags 60% to 80% off

With Kyka, you can grab Magic Bags, surprise packs of surplus food, from local spots for 60% to 80% off.

The app tells you which eatery your bag's from and how much you'll get, but the exact contents stay a mystery until pickup (no delivery yet).

After ordering, you'll get a notification when your bag's ready to collect from a designated spot.

If all goes well in Kozhikode over the next three months, Kyka hopes to roll out across Kerala soon.