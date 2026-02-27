'Buddharoid': Japan unveils AI robot monk to provide spiritual guidance

A research group from Kyoto University, in collaboration with tech firms Teraverse and XNOVA, has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) robot monk. The machine, dubbed "Buddharoid," is designed to provide spiritual guidance similar to a human monk. It was officially presented at Shoren-in Temple by the team of researchers. The project comes as Japan faces a declining population and an aging society, leading to a decline in organized religion among younger generations.

Tech specs Buddharoid runs on a system called BuddhaBot-Plus Buddharoid runs on a system called BuddhaBot-Plus, an AI model based on ChatGPT and trained extensively on Buddhist texts. The development team says this training allows the robot to respond to personal and societal issues in real time. Its physical actions are powered by hardware from Unitree Robotics, designed to mimic the measured movements of monastic practice like bowing and performing the traditional gassho gesture.

Cultural impact The creators of Buddharoid hope that the robot will help The creators of Buddharoid hope that the robot will help preserve religious traditions while providing a physical presence in temple spaces. They believe a physical robotic form can provide comfort and interaction beyond what purely digital or screen-based platforms can offer. This comes as specialists predict that nearly 30% of Buddhist temples across Japan could close by 2040, especially in rural areas where finding successors to run temple operations has become increasingly difficult.

Advertisement