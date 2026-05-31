This is our first look at Apple's upcoming Beats headphones
What's the story
Apple has been reportedly working on a new pair of Beats over-ear headphones, model number A3577. The news came from an FCC leak that revealed the outline of the upcoming product. Now, ahead of the World Cup, Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal has teased these new Beats headphones in an Instagram post. This could be a hint at the successor to the current Beats Studio Pro model.
Design evolution
Design resembles AirPods Max
The new Beats over-ear headphones, possibly the Beats Studio Pro 2, look quite different from their predecessors. The headband design is reminiscent of Apple's AirPods Max, with a thinner stem connecting to the ear cups and widening toward the top of your head. Unlike its predecessor models, which had a flush design for ear cushions, these new headphones feature cups that protrude from them.
Color and launch
New color option and release date speculation
The upcoming Beats over-ear headphones will also be offered in a pink color option. This is a departure from the current model, which doesn't come in this shade. As for the release date, it's still unclear when these new headphones will hit the market. However, given that they are already being teased by celebrities like Yamal, an official announcement could be imminent.