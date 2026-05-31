This is our first look at Apple's upcoming Beats headphones

The new Beats over-ear headphones, possibly the Beats Studio Pro 2, look quite different from their predecessors. The headband design is reminiscent of Apple's AirPods Max, with a thinner stem connecting to the ear cups and widening toward the top of your head. Unlike its predecessor models, which had a flush design for ear cushions, these new headphones feature cups that protrude from them.

Color and launch

New color option and release date speculation

The upcoming Beats over-ear headphones will also be offered in a pink color option. This is a departure from the current model, which doesn't come in this shade. As for the release date, it's still unclear when these new headphones will hit the market. However, given that they are already being teased by celebrities like Yamal, an official announcement could be imminent.