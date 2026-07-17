Large study links earlier sexual debut to faster aging
Technology
A big new study suggests that starting sex earlier in life is linked to faster aging.
Researchers looked at more than 300,000 people and found those who had their first sexual experience at a younger age tended to have shorter lifespans, more frailty as they got older, and worse overall aging scores.
Early sex associated with health risks
The research also linked early sexual activity with higher chances of mental health problems, substance abuse, smoking, and chronic illnesses.
Experts think this is partly because younger teens face more risks like unintended pregnancies or STDs.
With the average age at first sex being 16 (matching the UK age of consent), the study highlights how important good sex education and mental health support are for teens today.