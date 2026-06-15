Foldable iPhone, touchscreen Mac in the works, software clues suggest
What's the story
Apple could be gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone and a touchscreen MacBook, according to recent software clues found in iOS 27 and macOS 27. The speculation comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who noted that the latest versions of Apple's operating systems show early signs of hardware categories yet to be announced by the tech giant.
Display changes
iOS 27 shows potential foldable iPhone layout
The latest software updates from Apple show signs of a future iPhone with a much bigger display. One such change is an update to iPhone Mirroring on the Mac, which now supports layouts much larger than today's iPhone screens. This could be an indication of Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone or another device with a different form factor.
App adaptability
Developers pushed to adapt apps for different screen sizes
Apple is also pushing developers to create apps that can easily adjust to different screen sizes and orientations. While the company has pitched this as a general improvement, it could be particularly relevant if a foldable iPhone becomes part of the lineup. Further references in the iOS 27 beta code suggest hardware with multiple displays and software that responds to device positioning or opening.
Design details
Apple's efforts to minimize crease on foldable devices
Rumors suggest that Apple's foldable phone will have a book-like design with a smaller outer screen and a bigger inner display. The company is also said to be working hard on minimizing the visible crease, which is still an issue for many foldable phones available today. These efforts show Apple's commitment to making its first foldable iPhone as sleek and user-friendly as possible.
Touchscreen features
macOS 27 hints at touchscreen MacBook
The latest version of macOS has also sparked speculation about a touchscreen Mac. Gurman points out that Apple has added interface changes that seem more suited for touch-enabled hardware than traditional laptops. These include pull-to-refresh interactions, commonly seen on smartphones and tablets, and enhanced touch support through Sidecar, which lets users interact with macOS more naturally when using an iPad as a second display.
Interface alignment
Revamped Siri search interface aligns devices
The revamped Siri search interface on the Mac has also caught attention. Its design is similar to elements seen on modern iPhones, suggesting that Apple is slowly bringing its devices into alignment. This move could be part of a larger strategy to create a seamless user experience across all its products, including the rumored foldable iPhone and touchscreen MacBook.