Lava launches Bold N2 5G at ₹12,999 with 6,000mAh battery Technology Jun 03, 2026

Lava just dropped its new Bold N2 5G, aiming to give budget phone buyers a solid option.

For ₹12,999, you get a big 6.75-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and IP64 dust and splash resistance, handy for everyday use.

It runs Android 16 and packs a reliable Unisoc T8200 chip with 4GB RAM (plus another 4GB virtual), plus a huge 6,000mAh battery to keep you going all day.