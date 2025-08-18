Next Article
Lava Play Ultra with 64MP AI Matrix camera teased
Lava is set to launch its first gaming-focused budget smartphone, the Play Ultra 5G, on August 20, 2025.
The announcement came via X (formerly Twitter), and the phone is expected to be available for purchase via Amazon.
Teaser images show off a glossy design and a dual rear camera setup with a standout 64MP AI Matrix sensor.
Play Ultra to offer smooth gaming experience
Rumors point to a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip for smooth gaming, paired with a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED display running at 120Hz.
You'll also get dual stereo speakers and a hefty 5,000mAh battery with speedy 33W charging.
The Play Ultra aims to balance solid performance with affordability for gamers who want more without spending big.