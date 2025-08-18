Lava Play Ultra with 64MP AI Matrix camera teased Technology Aug 18, 2025

Lava is set to launch its first gaming-focused budget smartphone, the Play Ultra 5G, on August 20, 2025.

The announcement came via X (formerly Twitter), and the phone is expected to be available for purchase via Amazon.

Teaser images show off a glossy design and a dual rear camera setup with a standout 64MP AI Matrix sensor.