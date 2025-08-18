NASA's nuclear reactor to power Moon bases

NASA is aiming to send a compact nuclear reactor to the Moon by 2030. The goal? To keep lunar habitats, rovers, and mining gear running smoothly—even through long nights and tough conditions. The planned reactor will generate enough energy for a small lunar base and is designed to operate autonomously for up to 10 years.

How the reactor works The reactor uses uranium fuel—basically, it splits atoms to make heat, which then gets turned into electricity.

Its design doesn't need gravity or air, so it's built for the Moon's wild temperature swings (think: +-200°C) and total vacuum.

It's all about reliable power where solar panels just can't cut it.

Benefits for astronauts and space exploration With steady power from this reactor, astronauts could live and work on the Moon much longer—no more worrying about two-week-long nights or dark craters where sunlight never reaches.

This tech could even help us prep for future Mars missions or unlock resources like lunar ice.