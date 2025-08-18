Meta's 1st smart glasses arrive in September, cost $800
Meta (yep, the Facebook folks) is dropping its first-ever smart glasses—Hypernova—in September 2025.
They'll start at about $800, which is less than what everyone was expecting.
The glasses show apps and notifications right in your line of sight and are controlled by a neural wrist device.
Meta's keeping prices lower to get more people on board, even if it means slimmer profits.
Hypernova comes with a lens display for mini apps and alerts—a stepping stone toward real AR experiences.
They run on a tweaked version of Android and come preloaded with essentials like camera, maps, Messenger, and WhatsApp notifications.
There won't be an app store at launch, but you can pick from different styles or add prescription lenses (though those extras might bump up the price).