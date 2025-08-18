Meta's 1st smart glasses arrive in September, cost $800 Technology Aug 18, 2025

Meta (yep, the Facebook folks) is dropping its first-ever smart glasses—Hypernova—in September 2025.

They'll start at about $800, which is less than what everyone was expecting.

The glasses show apps and notifications right in your line of sight and are controlled by a neural wrist device.

Meta's keeping prices lower to get more people on board, even if it means slimmer profits.