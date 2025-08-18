Next Article
OpenAI's GPT-5 gets a personality boost
OpenAI just gave GPT-5 a personality boost after users said it felt cold and too formal.
The update makes responses warmer, but not overly flattering.
Users weren't happy with the AI's tone
When GPT-5 launched on August 7, people weren't happy with its tone or sudden loss of older models like GPT-4o.
Some even got stuck with weaker AI due to a technical glitch, making things extra frustrating.
You can now choose how the AI responds
To fix things, OpenAI brought back access to GPT-4o and raised message limits for GPT-5.
Now you can pick how the AI responds—choose from "Auto," "Fast," or "Thinking" modes.
CEO Sam Altman says even more ways to personalize your AI's style are coming soon.