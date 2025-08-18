OpenAI's GPT-5 gets a personality boost

When GPT-5 launched on August 7, people weren't happy with its tone or sudden loss of older models like GPT-4o. Some even got stuck with weaker AI due to a technical glitch, making things extra frustrating.

You can now choose how the AI responds

To fix things, OpenAI brought back access to GPT-4o and raised message limits for GPT-5.

Now you can pick how the AI responds—choose from "Auto," "Fast," or "Thinking" modes.

CEO Sam Altman says even more ways to personalize your AI's style are coming soon.