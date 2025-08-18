'Planetary triangle' with moon, Venus, Jupiter to grace pre-dawn sky
Heads up, early risers!
On August 20, 2025, a thin crescent moon will line up with Jupiter and Venus in Gemini, creating a striking triangle in the pre-dawn sky.
If you're in London (or similar latitudes), look east-north-east around 4:00am BST for the best view.
Where to look for best view
The moon will be just above Venus and Jupiter—Venus shines brightest. The stars Pollux and Castor will add some sparkle nearby.
Mercury might even peek over the horizon closer to sunrise (around 5:00am BST), so keep an eye out if your eastern view is clear.
Southern hemisphere watchers can also catch the sight
If you're watching from the southern hemisphere, check your north-eastern sky for this alignment.
On August 21, the moon gets slimmer and moves nearer Mercury.
Both mornings also bring "Earthshine"—a soft glow lighting up the moon's dark side—making this rare triangle even more magical.