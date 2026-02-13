Leak reveals Apple iPhone 17e design and hardware

Apple is gearing up to take on Google's Pixel 10a with its upcoming iPhone 17e. The new model, which will likely be priced at $599, promises a modern design with Dynamic Island and no notch. It will also pack an A19 chip, MagSafe support, and an improved front camera borrowed from the flagship iPhone 17 series. As per tipster Jon Prosser, the handset will debut later this month via a press release annoucement.

Market strategy iPhone 17e to ditch display notch for Dynamic Island The iPhone 17e is aimed at winning over more customers by offering a cheaper way into the iOS ecosystem. Despite its basic specs, the previous model, iPhone 16e, managed to capture an impressive 11% of Apple's market share. The new model will ditch the display notch for Dynamic Island, giving it a more modern look. The iPhone 17e will sport a 6.1-inch display and the new 18MP Center Stage front camera.

Performance specs The phone will be powered by Apple A19 chip The iPhone 17e will be powered by a lower-binned Apple A19 chip and come with 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence features. It will also feature Apple's C1X networking chip for improved connectivity. The device is expected to retain its 4,000mAh battery from the previous model, ensuring a decent battery life for users. It will also support MagSafe wireless charging. A 48MP Fusion camera is expected on the rear.

