Leaked images suggest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max shades
Technology
Apple's next iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max might be arriving in some new shades, dark gray, silver, sky blue, and a standout dark cherry, according to leaked images making the rounds online.
The overall design looks set to stay pretty familiar, but these colors keep Apple's tradition of mixing things up each year.
Camera island, no black finish reported
The big rear camera island is reportedly sticking around for the iPhone 18 Pro series, still potentially packing three cameras plus LiDAR and flash.
Interestingly, there's reportedly no black finish again this year (just like with the iPhone 17 Pro).