Leaked marketing images reveal Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Just days before the big Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, leaked marketing images have given us a sneak peek at Samsung's new foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8.
Shared by Evan Blass, these previews show off fresh designs and highlight what each device is all about.
Z Fold 8 Ultra 200MP camera
The Z Fold 8 Ultra stands out with its powerful camera setup: think a massive 200MP main lens plus extra ultra-wide and telephoto options.
The standard Fold 8 and Flip 8 both sport dual rear cameras with wide and ultra-wide lenses.
Battery-wise, the Ultra packs a hefty 5,000-mAh cell for heavy multitasking; the Flip gets a smaller but solid 4,300-mAh battery.
The wider design of the standard Fold makes it great for watching videos (up to 26 hours!), while the Ultra is geared toward advanced users who love multitasking.
Samsung has reservations open.