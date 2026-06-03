Leaked Microsoft plan aims to make users rely on Scout Technology Jun 03, 2026

A leaked Microsoft document reveals the company's plan to make users rely on its AI assistant, Scout, as part of a three-phase rollout for Microsoft 365.

The first step is getting people to use Scout every day, with the document even using the word "addiction," which has raised some eyebrows about ethical concerns and how much tech companies want us glued to their tools.