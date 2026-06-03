Leaked Microsoft plan aims to make users rely on Scout
A leaked Microsoft document reveals the company's plan to make users rely on its AI assistant, Scout, as part of a three-phase rollout for Microsoft 365.
The first step is getting people to use Scout every day, with the document even using the word "addiction," which has raised some eyebrows about ethical concerns and how much tech companies want us glued to their tools.
Microsoft employees split over Scout plans
Inside Microsoft, employees are split: one called the "addiction" talk "very troubling," while another shrugged it off as standard in tech.
Still, more than 1,000 staffers (including CEO Satya Nadella) already use Scout.
Next up: Microsoft plans to make Scout even more useful by building a skill/tool ecosystem and eventually making it a tool users can't imagine working without.