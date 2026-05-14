LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight drops new trailer

Warner Bros. Games and TT Games have announced the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Deluxe Edition, a special version of their upcoming open-world game. The title will be available on May 22, 2026. The Deluxe Edition comes with additional content inspired by the popular Batman: Arkham video game series and the animated show Batman Beyond.

Special features 'The Legacy Collection' in deluxe edition The Deluxe Edition includes the base game and "The Legacy Collection," which will be available at launch. This collection features the Arkham Trilogy Pack, Batman Beyond Pack, and Party Music Pack. The Arkham Trilogy Pack introduces seven new playable character outfits from the Arkham trilogy, including Batman, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Jim Gordon, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul. It also adds a Batmobile from the Arkham trilogy and five new props for players' Batcaves.

Additional content New suits and Batmobiles from 'Batman Beyond' The Batman Beyond Pack in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Deluxe Edition adds seven new playable character outfits from the Batman Beyond universe. These include Batman, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Jim Gordon, Catwoman, and Curare (Talia al Ghul). It also includes a Batmobile from this era and five new props for players' Batcaves. The Party Music Pack brings another set of seven new character outfits, along with a Monster Truck Batmobile and five more props for players' Batcaves.

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Future expansions 'The Mayhem Collection' will be available in September The Deluxe Edition also includes "The Mayhem Collection," which will be available in September 2026. This expansion introduces a new mode with The Joker and Harley Quinn as playable characters, each with their own unique abilities, gadgets, and takedowns. In a new story mission, they escape from Arkham Asylum to unleash chaos in Gotham City. Players can also unlock a mayhem-themed DLC pack featuring new suits for main game characters, Batcave props, and a Batmobile for exploring Gotham City.

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