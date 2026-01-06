LEGO launches 'smart bricks' that add sound and light effects

LEGO has unveiled a new platform called Smart Play, which brings tech-powered interactive play to its iconic plastic blocks and figures. The innovation doesn't rely on screens and is based on a patented sensor-packed brick. The new Smart Brick is the same size as a standard 2x4 LEGO brick but comes with advanced features like LED light array, accelerometers, light sensors, and sound sensor.

Tech details Smart Brick: A fusion of technology and creativity The Smart Brick also has a custom-made chip, smaller than a standard LEGO stud, and a miniature speaker. It can connect with compatible Smart Minifigures and Smart Tags in real time. This allows users to create context-appropriate sounds and light effects while playing with their favorite LEGO sets. The internal battery of the Smart Brick is designed to last even after years of inactivity, and it supports wireless charging for added convenience.

Platform launch Smart Play platform: A leap in interactive play The Smart Play platform, developed by LEGO's Creative Play Lab team and Capgemini's Cambridge Consultants, boasts over 20 patented world-firsts within its technology. The project started about seven or eight years ago, according to Julia Goldin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of the LEGO Group. The system's brain chip is a 4.1-millimeter custom mixed-signal ASIC chip running a bespoke Play Engine that interprets motion, orientation, and magnetic fields.

Network formation Smart bricks create a self-organizing network The Smart Bricks form a "self-organizing network" that requires no setup or external controllers, and communicates via Bluetooth-based "BrickNet" protocol. Sounds are generated by a tiny analog synthesizer through the brick's miniature speaker. This provides immediate audio effects to enhance play with real-time sound. Each Smart Minifig and 2x2 studless tile tag has its own unique digital ID, which is read by the brain brick for seamless interaction during playtime.