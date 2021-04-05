-
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro to feature a 44MP selfie camera
Lenovo is all set to launch its latest gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, in China on April 8.
In the latest development, the company has revealed that the handset will sport a 44MP motorized pop-up selfie camera which will be mounted on the side of the device.
The Legion 2 Pro will also feature a 'dual turbofan super liquid cooled' heat dissipation system.
Design and display
The phone will boast of a 144Hz AMOLED display
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will come with a notch-less screen, slim bezels, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it will have a dual camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.
Information
It will offer a 64MP primary camera
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it will have a 44MP side-mounted pop-up camera. The primary rear camera will also offer support for 8K video recording at 30fps.
Internals
It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Legion OS and pack a 5,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and two Type-C ports.
Information
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for April 8. However, going by the expected specifications, it may cost around Rs. 55,000.