Lenovo is all set to launch its latest gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, in China on April 8. In the latest development, the company has revealed that the handset will sport a 44MP motorized pop-up selfie camera which will be mounted on the side of the device. The Legion 2 Pro will also feature a 'dual turbofan super liquid cooled' heat dissipation system.

Design and display The phone will boast of a 144Hz AMOLED display

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will come with a notch-less screen, slim bezels, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it will have a dual camera module. The handset will bear a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It will offer a 64MP primary camera

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it will have a 44MP side-mounted pop-up camera. The primary rear camera will also offer support for 8K video recording at 30fps.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Legion OS and pack a 5,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and two Type-C ports.

Information Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability