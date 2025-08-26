Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, other gaming laptops launched in India
Lenovo just dropped four new Legion gaming laptops in India: the 5i, 7i, Pro 5i, and Pro 7i.
All models run on the latest Intel chips and NVIDIA graphics, with AI features and OLED displays for a smoother experience.
The flagship Legion Pro 7i starts at ₹2.49 lakh on Lenovo's official site.
Legion Pro 7i packs Intel Core Ultra 9 processor
The Legion Pro 7i packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and RTX 5090 GPU for serious gaming power, plus built-in AI chips to optimize performance as you play.
All four laptops sport PureSight OLED screens—up to a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate—and upgraded cooling tech that keeps things quiet even during marathon sessions.
If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, the Legion 5i and 7i offer solid specs too; pricing for these will be announced soon.