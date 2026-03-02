Lenovo's latest concepts blend AI, robotics, and productivity

Lenovo has unveiled two new artificial intelligence (AI) concepts at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The first is the "AI Workmate Concept," a desktop device designed to boost productivity and provide some level of companionship. The second is the "AI Work Companion Concept," which focuses on task management and user well-being. Both devices are standalone desk units aimed at enhancing office work experiences.

Product features What is the AI workmate concept? The AI Workmate Concept is described by Lenovo as an "always-on desk companion." It looks like a small robotic arm on a swiveling base, with a bulbous screen at the end showing an expressive pair of eyes. The device can be interacted with through local AI processing via voice commands and physical gestures. It also comes with a camera for scanning notes/documents to generate summaries or presentations.

Enhanced functionality The device also comes with a projector The AI Workmate Concept also comes with a projector, which can project documents onto your desk or a nearby wall. This feature makes it easier to share information with others in the office. The device is aimed at helping users with "practical business tasks," making it an ideal companion for those looking to boost their productivity at work.

Unique approach What is the AI Work Companion concept? The AI Work Companion Concept takes a different approach to AI assistance. It looks like a bedside alarm clock with a large screen, but instead of waking you, it uses AI to sync tasks and schedules from across your devices. The device then generates a balanced daily plan for you. To prevent burnout, it monitors screen time and suggests breaks throughout the day.

