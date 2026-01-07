Lenovo's concept laptop expands its screen on demand

Lenovo has unveiled a revolutionary new concept laptop, the ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept, at CES 2026. The device comes with a flexible OLED display that can be expanded and contracted by sliding your finger along the folded spine of its touchscreen. This unique feature lets you transition from a compact 13.3-inch display to a larger 15.9-inch screen for enhanced productivity.

Design features Innovative design and user interaction The ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept is a unique blend of form and function. Its screen wraps around the lid, giving you a bit of usable exterior-facing workspace. When closed, the laptop can show touch-friendly widgets on its lid. A gentle knock on it extends the display slightly, making it easier to open. The glass covering the outward-facing touchscreen and curved spine at the top of the lid is made from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability.

Evolution Lenovo's journey with rollable devices Lenovo has been exploring the potential of rollable devices since launching the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 in June 2025. However, unlike its predecessor where the screen and motors were housed in the chassis, this new concept has them all integrated into the lid. The company has also explored other concepts like ThinkBook Flip and ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept to make shapeshifting screens more accessible.