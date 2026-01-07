Lenovo unveils concept AI glasses with camera and voice controls

The concept AI glasses also sport a binocular display, with a green monochrome screen in each lens. The specs sheet revealed a 28-degree field of view, 1,500 nits brightness, two microphones and speakers each, and a 214mAh battery. Despite their stylish look, the inclusion of a 2MP camera has raised eyebrows as it seems inadequate for high-quality photography.

Connectivity options

Lenovo's AI glasses to offer unique connectivity features

The concept AI glasses are also expected to offer unique connectivity features like the ability to connect with a phone or PC. This is a rare feature among smart glasses, especially those using this kind of display technology. Lenovo has also hinted at live translation, intelligent image recognition capabilities, and summarized notifications from multiple devices as possible features of these futuristic spectacles.