CES 2026: This is the world's lightest 17-inch RTX laptop

LG has teased its latest Gram Pro laptops, including the "world's lightest 17-inch RTX laptop." The new models, LG Gram Pro 17 (17Z90UR) and Gram Pro 16 (16Z90U), will be fully unveiled at CES 2026. They are made using a new ultralight material called "Aerominum," developed by LG to reduce weight while enhancing strength and scratch resistance.

Tech specs Gram Pro 17: A blend of light weight and performance The Gram Pro 17 features a high-resolution 2,560x1,600 display and is powered by NVIDIA's RTX 5050 laptop GPU with a modest 8GB of VRAM. Despite the seemingly low specs, LG claims that the device will deliver "ample performance for graphics-intensive tasks, content creation, and gaming." However, it must be noted that this machine may not handle modern games at maxed-out settings smoothly.

Advanced features Gram Pro 16: A device with AI capabilities The weight of the Gram Pro 16, which sports a 2,880x1,800 OLED display and Intel's latest Core Ultra processors, is yet to be revealed. However, LG has claimed that this model will be "the lightest 16-inch laptop in its class to feature both on-device and cloud-based AI." This suggests advanced AI capabilities for enhanced user experience.