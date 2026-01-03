CES 2026: This is the world's lightest 17-inch RTX laptop
What's the story
LG has teased its latest Gram Pro laptops, including the "world's lightest 17-inch RTX laptop." The new models, LG Gram Pro 17 (17Z90UR) and Gram Pro 16 (16Z90U), will be fully unveiled at CES 2026. They are made using a new ultralight material called "Aerominum," developed by LG to reduce weight while enhancing strength and scratch resistance.
Tech specs
Gram Pro 17: A blend of light weight and performance
The Gram Pro 17 features a high-resolution 2,560x1,600 display and is powered by NVIDIA's RTX 5050 laptop GPU with a modest 8GB of VRAM. Despite the seemingly low specs, LG claims that the device will deliver "ample performance for graphics-intensive tasks, content creation, and gaming." However, it must be noted that this machine may not handle modern games at maxed-out settings smoothly.
Advanced features
Gram Pro 16: A device with AI capabilities
The weight of the Gram Pro 16, which sports a 2,880x1,800 OLED display and Intel's latest Core Ultra processors, is yet to be revealed. However, LG has claimed that this model will be "the lightest 16-inch laptop in its class to feature both on-device and cloud-based AI." This suggests advanced AI capabilities for enhanced user experience.
Market strategy
Pricing and availability
LG has confirmed that the Gram Pro 17 will be a US-exclusive at launch. The company has not yet revealed the weight of either model or their pricing and release dates. These details are expected to be announced during the official CES launch next week.