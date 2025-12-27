LG's new CLOiD robot can do your household chores

Tech specs

CLOiD's advanced features and capabilities

LG has revealed that the CLOiD's motor-equipped arms have seven degrees of freedom, allowing for a more human-like range of motion and flexibility. The robot also comes with a chipset embedded in its "head," as well as a display, speaker, camera, and sensors. These components are designed for voice interaction, "expressive communication," and navigation. It also features LG's "Affectionate Intelligence" technology to understand and empathize with customers better.