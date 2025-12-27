LG's new CLOiD robot can do your household chores
What's the story
LG is gearing up to unveil a new home robot, the CLOiD. The innovative machine will make its debut at CES next month. Unlike last year's two-wheeled home companion, which had a handle on its head instead of arms, the CLOiD comes with two articulated arms and five individually actuated fingers on each hand.
Tech specs
CLOiD's advanced features and capabilities
LG has revealed that the CLOiD's motor-equipped arms have seven degrees of freedom, allowing for a more human-like range of motion and flexibility. The robot also comes with a chipset embedded in its "head," as well as a display, speaker, camera, and sensors. These components are designed for voice interaction, "expressive communication," and navigation. It also features LG's "Affectionate Intelligence" technology to understand and empathize with customers better.
Availability
What about its pricing?
LG is yet to reveal what its upcoming robot will look like and how much will it cost. However, it is expected to carry a hefty price tag. We might finally get a robo companion which can take out the trash for us.