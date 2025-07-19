Next Article
Lightricks's LTXV can generate full 60-second videos in real-time
Lightricks just dropped LTXV, an AI tool that can whip up full 60-second videos—way longer than most other models out there.
Thanks to its streaming tech, it starts showing results almost instantly and keeps building the video in real time.
You can even tweak scenes on the fly, making it easy to control how your story unfolds.
LTXV is free and open-source
LTXV delivers sharp videos (up to 1216x704 at 24-30 FPS) and runs on regular high-end GPUs like NVIDIA's 4090 or 5090.
It lets you adjust motion, framing, or style as you go—no waiting around for ages like with Veo 3 or Runway Gen-4.
Plus, it's open-source and free for individuals or small teams earning under $10 million a year, so creators and indie devs can jump right in without breaking the bank.