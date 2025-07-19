Lightricks's LTXV can generate full 60-second videos in real-time

LTXV is free and open-source

LTXV delivers sharp videos (up to 1216x704 at 24-30 FPS) and runs on regular high-end GPUs like NVIDIA's 4090 or 5090.

It lets you adjust motion, framing, or style as you go—no waiting around for ages like with Veo 3 or Runway Gen-4.

Plus, it's open-source and free for individuals or small teams earning under $10 million a year, so creators and indie devs can jump right in without breaking the bank.