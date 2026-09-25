Lily's mother used ChatGPT to identify MSMDS diagnosis in bath
Technology
When doctors couldn't figure out what was wrong with 19-month-old Lily from Bath, her mom, Rosie, turned to ChatGPT for help.
The AI suggested a super-rare condition called multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome (MSMDS), and, after more tests, doctors confirmed it.
Only six people in the UK have this gene-linked disorder, which affects things like the heart and kidneys.
Lily's parents launch ACTA2 Alliance UK
Lily's parents have now started a charity, ACTA2 Alliance UK, to fund research and raise awareness about MSMDS.
They're even hosting a move-a-thon from Bath to Boston to help raise money for research.
Experts say AI can be helpful but warn it shouldn't replace real medical advice: careful use is key when it comes to rare diseases.