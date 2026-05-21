Linus Torvalds: AI boosted Linux kernel contributions 20% aiding newcomers
Technology
Linux creator Linus Torvalds shared at the 2026 Open Source Summit that AI has helped boost Linux kernel contributions by 20% in recent releases, making it easier for new people to get involved.
Still, he made it clear that solid programming skills matter more than ever: AI helps, but it doesn't do all the thinking for you.
Torvalds sets AI bug disclosure rules
Torvalds pointed out that while AI speeds up bug detection, it can overwhelm smaller teams with too many reports.
To help manage this, he announced new guidelines: treat AI-found bugs as public info but skip sharing exploit details to keep things safe.
As he put it, AI is a great tool, but it doesn't replace the need for programming expertise or careful management.