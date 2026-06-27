Lockheed Martin unveils NXGB hypersonic glide body for mass production

NXGB 1st test flight in 2027

Built in Huntsville, Alabama, NXGB features a modular setup, so it is easier to produce at scale and can launch from different platforms, whether in the air or on the ground.

Its rocket booster helps it hit speeds over Mach 5 by gliding from near space down to its target.

The first test flight is set for 2027.

As Lockheed's Johnathon Caldwell puts it, "NXGB reflects a paradigm shift" for modern defense technology.