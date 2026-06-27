Lockheed Martin unveils NXGB hypersonic glide body for mass production
Lockheed Martin just pulled back the curtain on its Next Generation Glide Body (NXGB), a hypersonic glide body designed to be both advanced and affordable.
With tensions rising around the world, it is focusing on mass production and efficiency.
Unlike traditional hypersonics, NXGB uses a glide body design that is simpler and mechanically less complex.
NXGB 1st test flight in 2027
Built in Huntsville, Alabama, NXGB features a modular setup, so it is easier to produce at scale and can launch from different platforms, whether in the air or on the ground.
Its rocket booster helps it hit speeds over Mach 5 by gliding from near space down to its target.
The first test flight is set for 2027.
As Lockheed's Johnathon Caldwell puts it, "NXGB reflects a paradigm shift" for modern defense technology.