Lord's Mark advances radiation-free AI breast-screening into final clinical trials
Technology
Lord's Mark Industries is moving its AI-powered, radiation-free breast cancer screening device into final clinical trials.
This wearable uses thermal sensors and artificial intelligence to spot signs of cancer.
After promising results in India, the next round of testing will happen in the US. Great Britain, and Europe.
Lord's Mark aims for 98% accuracy
The goal is to get regulatory approval and make the device available for people who need it most.
They're aiming for 98% accuracy in Phase two trials, key for launching commercially by April 2027.
The portable, battery-powered design means it can be used even where electricity is limited.
Lord's Mark also wants to see this tech included in national screening programs and covered by insurance so more people can benefit.