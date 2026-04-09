Loyal's LOY-002 advances after clearing 2 FDA steps in trials

LOY-002 lowers IGF-1 in senior dogs

LOY-002 lowers a hormone called IGF-1, which is linked to faster aging in senior dogs.

If the final approval goes through, the pill could be available by late 2026.

Until then, vets recommend regular checkups, good food, and exercise for your furry friends.

Loyal CEO Celine Halioua says the FDA's progress gives hope to pet owners who want more healthy years with their pups.