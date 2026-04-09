Loyal's LOY-002 advances after clearing 2 FDA steps in trials
Technology
A biotech company called Loyal is developing LOY-002, a daily pill designed to help older dogs live longer and feel better.
It's aimed at dogs 10 years and up, especially those over 6.35kg.
The drug is currently in big clinical trials and has already cleared two out of three FDA approval steps.
LOY-002 lowers IGF-1 in senior dogs
LOY-002 lowers a hormone called IGF-1, which is linked to faster aging in senior dogs.
If the final approval goes through, the pill could be available by late 2026.
Until then, vets recommend regular checkups, good food, and exercise for your furry friends.
Loyal CEO Celine Halioua says the FDA's progress gives hope to pet owners who want more healthy years with their pups.